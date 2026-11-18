Eurobank has entered into a share purchase agreement with Ivailo Dimitrov Mutafchiev and Tzeko Todorov Minev to acquire a 65 per cent stake in First Investment Bank (Fibank) for approximately €650 million. The consideration corresponds to €6.73 per share, valuing 100 per cent of Fibank at approximately €1 billion.

Following the envisaged combination of Fibank and Eurobank Bulgaria (Postbank), the combined franchise will become the largest bank in Bulgaria by total assets and deposits, with a market share of approximately 20 per cent, based on Bulgarian National Bank data as of September 30, 2026.

The transaction represents a further step in Eurobank’s strategy to build leading banking franchises across its core markets of Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. Fibank already operates a branch in Cyprus.

The consideration is based on a locked-box mechanism and is subject to two main adjustments, a ticking fee accruing from June 30, 2027 until completion and any cash gains over book value realised from the future disposal of two non-core real estate assets.

Following completion of the transaction, Eurobank will launch a mandatory tender offer in accordance with the Bulgarian Public Offering of Securities Act for all remaining Fibank shares not already held by Eurobank. These include the approximately 18 per cent stake held by the Bulgarian Development Bank and the approximately 17 per cent free float.

The Bulgarian Development Bank has provided Eurobank with an irrevocable undertaking to tender its shares.

Fibank is Bulgaria’s fifth-largest bank by asset market share, with a strong retail and corporate banking franchise and a comprehensive range of products and services. Postbank, through which Eurobank has been present in Bulgaria since 2002, is currently the country’s fourth-largest bank.

“Today marks an important milestone for Eurobank and Bulgaria’s banking sector,” Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias said. He added “By bringing together Fibank and Postbank, our ambition is to create Bulgaria’s leading financial institution.”

Karavias also paid tribute to Fibank’s staff. “We warmly welcome Fibank’s people to the Eurobank family, with great respect and appreciation for what they have accomplished: transforming a small bank into Bulgaria’s fifth-largest banking institution, with a particularly strong reputation for serving households and small businesses,” he said.

“Building on these achievements and the strength of our outstanding team in Bulgaria, we will create an even stronger bank, delivering greater value to our customers, new opportunities for our people, and a lasting contribution to the Bulgarian economy,” Karavias added.

Fibank founders and shareholders Tzeko Minev and Ivailo Mutafchiev said that “building Fibank has been a source of great pride for us.” They added that “our customers’ trust and our colleagues’ dedication have helped create a strong Bulgarian banking franchise.”

“We believe Eurobank is the right long-term partner for the next chapter of Fibank’s development,” the founders said, adding that “Combining with Postbank will bring greater scale, broader expertise and new opportunities to support households and businesses across Bulgaria.”

They said that “we look forward to seeing the combined bank build and thrive on the strengths of both institutions.”

Having adopted the euro on January 1, 2026, Bulgaria is one of the euro area’s faster-growing economies, with real GDP growth projected at 2.6 per cent in 2026, compared with 1.4 per cent for the EU, according to International Monetary Fund figures cited by Eurobank.

Based on data for the first nine months of 2026, Bulgaria’s pro forma contribution to Eurobank rises from approximately 17 per cent to 24 per cent for net loans, from 13 per cent to 21 per cent for deposits and from 15 per cent to 26 per cent for net income, including fully phased synergies.

The acquisition also increases the group’s exposure to small and medium-sized businesses.

Eurobank expects the acquisition to generate recurring annual cost synergies of more than €70m after tax, fully phased by 2029, as well as additional revenue from cross-selling.

On a normalised basis and including fully phased synergies, Fibank is expected to contribute approximately €190m to the group’s annual profit after tax, based on 2027 estimates.

The bank expects the acquisition to increase profit after tax by approximately 12 per cent and earnings per share by approximately 7 per cent following the share capital increase, with a return on consumed capital of approximately 21 per cent.

The estimated financial effects are based on the acquisition of 100 per cent of Fibank, anticipated synergies and the proposed financing structure.

The total consideration will be paid fully in cash. Eurobank intends to finance it through a combination of excess capital and a €750m share capital increase, subject to authorisation at an extraordinary general meeting and a subsequent board decision on the terms.

The capital increase represents approximately 4 per cent of Eurobank’s market capitalisation as of November 17, 2026. It is expected to be implemented through accelerated bookbuilding by way of a private placement exclusively to qualified investors, subject to the proposed waiver of existing shareholders’ pre-emption rights.

Eurobank said the capital increase is intended to broaden its investor base and can proceed independently of the acquisition.

Eurobank’s pro forma CET1 ratio is estimated to be close to 14 per cent at closing. The acquisition of 100 per cent of Fibank is expected to have an impact of approximately 160 basis points on the group’s CET1 ratio, while the proposed financing structure is expected to allow Eurobank to maintain its targeted 55 per cent payout ratio.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, Eurobank’s largest shareholder with approximately 32.9 per cent of its voting rights, has expressed support for the proposed transaction and intends to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting, planned for December 9, 2026.

The acquisition of the 65 per cent stake is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Under the indicative timetable, the mandatory tender offer would follow in the second or third quarter of 2027, with the legal merger of Postbank and Fibank expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Fibank was founded in Sofia in 1993 and has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since its 2007 initial public offering, at the time the largest bank IPO in Bulgaria. It operates 115 branches in Bulgaria, a banking subsidiary in Albania and a branch in Cyprus. It employed more than 2,700 people as of December 2025.

As of September 2026, Fibank reported consolidated total assets of €10.6bn, gross loans of €5.6bn, customer deposits of €8.2bn and tangible book value of €1.05bn. Profit after tax for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to €97m.

By comparison, Eurobank’s Bulgarian operations had total assets of €14.8bn, net loans of €9.9bn and customer deposits of €11.7bn at the end of September.

The network comprised 181 retail branches and 11 business and private banking centres, with 3,143 employees. The Bulgarian business generated adjusted net profit of €182m in the first nine months of 2026.

Eurobank is headquartered in Athens and listed on Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE). As of September 30, 2026, the group had total assets of €114.2bn, gross loans of €59.1bn and customer deposits of €87.2bn.

It generated adjusted net profit of €1.209bn in the first nine months of 2026 and reported a 16.9 per cent return on tangible book value, with operations outside Greece contributing approximately 46 per cent of adjusted net profit.

J.P. Morgan SE and UBS Europe SE are acting as financial advisers to Eurobank and will serve as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the proposed capital increase.

Grant Thornton Business Solutions SA is acting as transaction adviser, while Milbank LLP, Boyanov & Co. and Potamitis Vekris Law Firm acted as Eurobank’s legal advisers on English, Bulgarian and Greek law matters, respectively.