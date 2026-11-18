Greece is expected to maintain its economic outperformance against the eurozone over the next three years, with investment supporting growth, public debt falling and primary budget surpluses remaining high, according to a new forecast by Morgan Stanley.

The US investment bank projects economic growth of 1.8 per cent in 2026, rising to 2 per cent in 2027 before easing to 1.8 per cent in 2028.

This compares with eurozone growth forecasts of 1.1 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively, giving Greece an average annual growth rate of 1.9 per cent over the period.

However, the bank warned that the 2027 general election creates political uncertainty, with governing New Democracy maintaining a substantial lead in opinion polls but not currently appearing likely to secure an outright parliamentary majority.

Investment remains the main growth driver, with fixed capital formation having risen almost 90 per cent since the end of 2019 as the country makes up for a decade of underinvestment.

Morgan Stanley expects investment to increase by 6.6 per cent in 2026, 6.5 per cent in 2027 and 4.9 per cent in 2028. Although the Recovery and Resilience Facility is approaching completion, cohesion programmes and other available European funding are expected to support investment through 2028.

Domestic demand is forecast to be the economy’s principal source of growth, while net exports are expected to make a negative contribution.

Higher prices are expected to slow private consumption growth to 1.1 per cent in 2026, from 1.9 per cent in 2025, before it recovers to 1.5 per cent in 2027 and 1.4 per cent in 2028. Minimum wage increases, higher earnings and labour market tightness should support household incomes.

Inflation is forecast at 4.4 per cent in 2026, falling to 3.5 per cent in 2027 and 2.4 per cent in 2028. Unemployment is expected to decline from 8.9 per cent in 2025 to 8.3 per cent in 2026, 7.7 per cent in 2027 and 7.3 per cent in 2028.

Exports are projected to grow by 3 per cent, 5.5 per cent and 5.7 per cent over the three years, while imports are expected to rise by 4.1 per cent, 4.8 per cent and 5.3 per cent.

Debt and budget performance

Public debt, which reached 209 per cent of GDP during the pandemic, fell to 145.4 per cent in 2025 and is forecast to decline to 135.1 per cent in 2026, 126.6 per cent in 2027 and 121.4 per cent in 2028.

The primary surplus is projected to ease from 5.2 per cent of GDP in 2025 to 4.2 per cent in 2026, 4 per cent in 2027 and 3.7 per cent in 2028. The overall fiscal surplus is forecast at 0.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively, while the current account deficit is expected to narrow from 6.6 per cent to 6.1 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

Separately, Greece’s state budget recorded a primary surplus of €7.78 billion in the first ten months of 2026, exceeding its €4.82bn target by €2.96bn.

Net revenues reached €64.41bn, against a target of €61.68bn, with tax receipts totalling €62.87bn, or €2.09bn above target. Expenditure stood at €64.29bn, around €203 million higher than planned.

The overall state budget balance showed a €120m surplus, compared with a targeted deficit of €2.403bn and a surplus of €3.037bn in the same period of 2025.

Despite beating its target, the primary surplus was around €2.47bn lower than the €10.248bn recorded in the first ten months of last year.