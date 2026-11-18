Greece’s artificial intelligence-related infrastructure, including its domestic “AI factory” and its datacentres, are “available” to Cyprus, the country’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, at the end of the day’s intergovernmental summit of the two countries.

He said that artificial intelligence is a “technological revolution which is changing everything”.

“It is transforming work, education, the very nature of our relationship with the state, and the way in which the state itself functions,” he said, before making reference to the “AI factory”, named “Pharos”, as well as the Daedalus Greek national supercomputer.

These two tools, as well as the large-scale mega datacentres being built in Greece, are, he said, “available to the Republic of Cyprus”.

Christodoulides also spoke on the matter of artificial intelligence, saying that “Cyprus and Greece, Greece and Cyprus, aim to play an active role in his transition by leveraging what I consider to be one of our greatest assets as nations – our human capital, our universities, our research centres, and our businesses”.

“The goal is to boost both our competitiveness and our productivity, as well as to ensure a public sector which, if you will, response much more effectively to the expectations of our society,” he said.

Pharos factory costs €30m, Daedalus almost €60m

The Pharos factory has a total budget of €30 million, half of which is funded by the European Union, and was launched last year.

It says that it “aims to create a national artificial intelligence ecosystem in Greece”, which will promote “innovation and collaboration between academia, the private and public sectors”, while focusing on “the fields of health, Greek language and culture, as well as sustainable development”.

In this endeavour, it says it wishes to contribute “to the development of ethically responsible AI applications”.

The Daedalus supercomputer, meanwhile, is backed by €58.9m of funding and is the 31st-most powerful of its kind in the world, with funding coming from the EU, both in the form of the European high-performance computing joint undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and Greece’s recovery and resilience plan as part of the NextGenerationEU scheme.

Greece currently houses a total of 29 datacentres, with Greek news website Iefimerida reporting that €1 billion worth of further such facilities are under construction.

However, some have warned of the impact those datacentres may have on Greece’s power grid, with the existing facilities accounting for 0.1 per cent of the country’s total electricity consumption, with that figure only set to rise.

In light of this, the Greek government now requires that at least 60 per cent of datacentres’ power is sourced from renewable energy.