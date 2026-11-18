How can a guitar capture the richness, polyphony and sonic depth of an entire orchestra? How can a much-loved Greek song acquire a new interpretative dimension through the six strings of a single instrument?

Renowned composer and guitarist Manolis Androulidakis will be sharing his answers to these questions with musicians in Cyprus through a two-day guitar seminar entitled “One Guitar, One Orchestra: The Art of Performing Greek Music on Guitar”, organised by AMusEd.

For the first time in Cyprus, participants will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the distinctive and innovative technique developed by the artist himself, through which he arranges and performs Greek music on the guitar, creating an impressively rich, almost orchestral sound. This approach goes beyond the boundaries of conventional guitar performance, revealing new possibilities for the instrument and giving listeners the impression that they are hearing far more than a single guitar.

An opportunity for guitarists of all ages

The seminar is aimed at guitarists with an intermediate level of knowledge and experience who share a love of Greek music and wish to further develop their interpretative skills. It is designed for musicians looking to enrich their sound, guitar teachers seeking fresh approaches to their teaching and young guitarists in need of inspiration, guidance and the opportunity to discover a different way of approaching their instrument.

The seminar also welcomes enthusiasts of Greek music who are interested in discovering how an accomplished artist approaches, reworks and interprets much-loved melodies, transporting them into an entirely different sonic environment.

Music as an opportunity for connection and inspiration

For AMusEd, the seminar is much more than another music education activity. It is an opportunity for people with shared interests to come together, make new connections and help build a vibrant musical community.

AMusEd’s warm and welcoming space aims to serve as a meeting point for musicians, students, educators and everyone who shares a passion for music.

From the seminar to the CyBC stage

The two-day event will conclude with a special guitar recital by Androulidakis, entitled “Greek Music on Six Strings”, on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 8pm at CyBC’s small theatre.

The wider public will have the opportunity to enjoy familiar and much-loved Greek melodies through the artist’s distinctive interpretative approach. This recital showcases the expressive power of the guitar, bringing a new sonic dimension to Greek music.

An artist with a distinctive musical identity

Manolis Androulidakis is a composer and guitarist originally from Crete. He studied guitar with Notis Mavroudis and Costas Cotsiolis, and composition with Christos Samaras. His work spans classical composition, Greek traditional and popular music, as well as the Greek art music tradition. His compositions and arrangements have been performed by leading orchestras, musical ensembles and soloists in Greece and abroad.

He has given concerts, made recordings and appeared on television. He has also taught at the Department of Music Studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Department of Folk and Traditional Music at the Technological Educational Institute of Epirus. In addition, he regularly delivers seminars and educational programmes in Greece, sharing his expertise and distinctive approach with guitarists and musicians.

His visit to Cyprus represents an important opportunity for the local music community to discover first-hand a distinctive approach to the guitar.

Ultimately, sometimes all it takes is six strings to contain an entire orchestra.

Concert

December 6, 2026 – 8pm – CyBC theatre

Tickets: Guitar Recital “Greek Music on Six Strings” | More.com

Seminar