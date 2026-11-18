US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new agreement on military cooperation with Venezuela on Wednesday as he made his first visit to the country since the US military deposed President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid by special forces.

Speaking alongside acting President Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas, Hegseth said the agreement covered joint training, intelligence sharing and other aspects of US-Venezuelan military cooperation. Rodriguez said the arrangement would help confront “common threats” and strengthen training for Venezuela’s armed forces.

Neither offered further details.

Washington already holds growing influence in Venezuela, particularly in the oil sector. Since Maduro’s removal, US officials have moved quickly to shape the country’s future, with a particular focus on energy policy and investment.

That role expanded sharply in August under a deal granting producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, long-term access to 17 oilfields that contain about a fifth of the country’s oil reserves through a partnership with the US government. The United States secured a 35% stake in NABEP’s parent, a guaranteed share of output and first refusal rights on the remainder.

Alejandro Betancourt, the Venezuelan businessman who controls NABEP and was central to the agreement, was seen at the presidential palace and the US embassy on Wednesday. A NABEP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Betancourt told reporters he discussed the progress of oil cooperation with Hegseth, adding that NABEP plans to produce over 250,000 barrels per day of oil by year-end as it prepares to have 10 well clusters in service. That’s an increase over the 224,000 bpd it produced in mid-October, according to company figures.

Hegseth’s Caracas stop came as he was also expected in Colombia on Wednesday to deliver military equipment and discuss security cooperation with Bogota.

Colombia’s defense minister said Hegseth was due to hand over a Lockheed Martin LMT.TO Hercules C-130 aircraft and discuss US support as Colombia battles drug trafficking groups and other illegal armed actors.