The award-winning film by Myrsini Aristidou continues its Oscar campaign with international screenings and the valuable support of key institutions and organizations.

Cyprus, 18th November 2026 – Following three prestigious new awards at the 67th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) and two sold-out screenings during its Greek premiere, “Hold Onto Me” (“Krata Me”), directed by Cypriot filmmaker Myrsini Aristidou, continues its remarkable journey on the international film circuit, while its Oscar campaign remains in full swing.

At the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Maria Petrova received the Best Actress Award, Alex Weston was honored with the ERT Original Music Award, while the film also received the Finos Film Award. The jury praised the film’s humanity, narrative simplicity, and directorial maturity, noting that “Myrsini Aristidou’s direction possesses the rare mastery of trusting the story and its characters.”

These latest accolades add to the film’s impressive international journey. Meanwhile, as Cyprus’ official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, “Hold Onto Me” continues to build momentum with its ongoing Oscar campaign. Following its initial screenings in New York and Los Angeles, further screenings are taking place in Los Angeles, London, and Copenhagen, strengthening the film’s international visibility and recognition.

The continued success of the Oscar campaign is made possible through the invaluable financial support of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Invest Cyprus, Cytavision, and the Municipality of Limassol. Their meaningful contributions enable the implementation of key international promotional activities, supporting not only the film’s journey towards the Academy Awards but also the growing presence of Cypriot cinema on the global stage.