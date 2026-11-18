The Times of Israel called on Wednesday for a “permanent regional intelligence centre in Nicosia”, led by Mossad, after Greek authorities disrupted an alleged Iranian-directed plot to assassinate a Greek-Jewish businessman.

The article, by American Israeli security analyst Jose Lev Alvarez, proposes a “Balkan Counter-Proxy Fusion Cell” staffed by liaison officers from Mossad, Cyprus’s KYP and Greece’s EYP with selected services from Balkan states.

Its main task would be to “maintain a shared database of Iran-linked individuals and criminal networks and to launch coordinated operations within hours rather than months”.

Greek media have named the target as Avraam Minoas Moysis, a financier who sits on the board of Greek defence firm Intracom Defense, which was bought by Israel Aerospace Industries, and who has served as president of the Israeli community of Athens.

The inquiry began in March, when first information on the network reached Greek police, who proceeded to work with North Macedonian officials on a months-long investigation.

The first arrest took place in Greece on November 12, when a North Macedonian national was identified at the border and handed to authorities in his country, with four more individuals then arrested in Skopje and Kumanovo.

Alvarez wrote that the group acted “on orders from Iranian national Endris Jahangiri Mavaneh”, described as a “state collaborator with ties to drug trafficker Naji Sharifi Zindashti”.

Its members allegedly gave “logistical support for a plan to assassinate an Israeli executive of a company based in Greece”. Searches of homes produced up weapons, ammunition, handwritten notes and maps marking target locations.

Iran has denied any role, with the press office of its embassy in Athens rejecting the reports as “completely unfounded”.

It said the claims formed part of an Israeli campaign of propaganda and psychological warfare following earlier “false flag” operations, and that “everyone should be vigilant against such misleading methods”.

The article argues that Iranian services have used the Balkans since the Bosnian war, when Revolutionary Guard units allegedly smuggled some 14,000 tonnes of weapons through Croatia between May 1994 and January 1996.

Researchers cited by the author counted 54 operations abroad attributed to Iran in the same period, 16 of them involving criminal groups.

The proposal would also create joint units to freeze assets, impose travel restrictions and make arrests, with Mossad providing technical support and Balkan services carrying out operations in their own countries.

A second initiative, the “Balkan Periphery Shield”, would use rapid response teams and artificial intelligence to spot unusual activity at borders, ports and in financial transfers between Iran, Turkey and the region.

Alvarez warns that without a permanent mechanism, “a future Iranian operation could result in the deaths of Israeli citizens”.