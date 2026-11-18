The legislation adopts a disputed definition of antisemitism that critics fear could restrict criticism of Israel, while the government insists free speech remains protected.

Italy’s parliament has given final approval to a bill aimed at combating antisemitism, which includes a contentious definition critics say could limit freedom of expression and advocacy for Palestinian rights.

The legislation, which the lower house adopted late on Tuesday by 147 votes to 93, enshrines the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, which lists some forms of criticism of Israel as examples of antisemitic conduct.

Opponents say the measure could have a chilling effect on advocacy for Palestinian rights, while the centre-right ruling bloc of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says it is needed to tackle violence and discrimination.

The law does not include any financial penalties or criminal sanctions for offenders.

Opposition warns of restrictions on free speech

“The right is exploiting the antisemitism bill to stifle criticism,” said Angelo Bonelli, co-leader of the Green-Left Alliance (AVS) group.

Italy has seen a surge in pro-Palestinian activism since the Gaza war began following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Left-wing parties have broadly supported those movements, while Meloni’s government has accused some protesters of fomenting disorder.

Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), welcomed its passage, saying it would strengthen the “democratic antibodies” of Italian civil society. “The fight against antisemitism is not a partisan battle, but a battle for society as a whole and cannot be subordinated to political alignments,” she said in a statement.

Meloni’s coalition rejects free speech concerns

Although the left largely rejected the bill, a small group of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party (PD) abstained, defying the leadership’s call to vote against it and highlighting internal divisions over the issue.

The PD has condemned violence in Gaza but has not been as outspoken as its allies, the Five Star Movement and AVS, both of which have accused Israel of genocide, an allegation Israel rejects.

Opposition parties repeatedly urged the government to amend the antisemitism definition. Their appeals went unheeded, and the coalition dismissed accusations that the measure would limit debate on Israel, insisting that political criticism would remain fully protected.

“No one has ever sought to limit freedom of expression and criticism, which is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Paolo Emilio Russo, from the co-ruling Forza Italia party.

Antisemitic incidents rise sharply in Italy

Supporters of the bill said stronger safeguards were needed after a rise in antisemitic incidents since the start of the Gaza war.

Italy’s Antisemitism Observatory, a research unit of Milan’s Jewish Contemporary Documentation Centre (CDEC) that monitors antisemitic incidents nationwide, recorded 963 cases in 2025, almost four times the number reported in 2022.

“We have seen an increase in incidents involving people being shoved, spat at or slapped. We recorded 18 cases in 2025 and 10 in the first six months of this year,” CDEC director Gadi Luzzatto Voghera told Reuters.