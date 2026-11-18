French far-right leader Marine Le Pen kept her lead in voting intentions ahead of next year’s presidential election, while hard-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon edged up and most centrist candidates lost support, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

France holds the first round of its presidential election on April 18 and, assuming no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the two frontrunners will take part in a runoff on May 2. Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is barred from seeking a third term.

Le Pen would top the first-round vote with between 32% and 36% depending on the scenarios tested by pollster Ifop in a survey carried out between November 13 and 16.

In four out of six scenarios, she had 1 or 2 percentage points less than in a similar poll a month earlier.

Melenchon, the candidate of the hard-left France Unbowed party, was seen reaching the runoff in all six scenarios polled with between 17% and 19.5%. In four of the scenarios he had gained between 1 and 2 percentage points compared to the previous poll.

Candidates from the centre-right and centre-left have struggled to keep up, and none was seen securing more than 15% in any of the configurations tested by Ifop.

Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is leading among centrist candidates, though little-known Cannes Mayor David Lisnard has gained momentum in the past month and is seen as the fourth-most-popular candidate in four of the scenarios.

Le Pen is seen winning a runoff by a wide margin in all the scenarios tested.

As President Macron’s second and final five-year term draws to ​an end, the unpopular French leader leaves behind a hollowed-out political centre and a weak economy that has created an opening for far-right and far-left parties.

Melenchon has already run three times for president — in 2012, 2017 and 2022 — but never managed to reach the second round. Le Pen also ran in those same three elections and lost in the second round in 2017 and 2022 to Macron.