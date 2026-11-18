The Cyprus ADHD Association will host a free public event in Limassol on Sunday, exploring how virtual reality (VR) technology could support children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The event, organised as part of the European KIDSWELL programme, aims to raise awareness of ADHD and provide information and support to children and their families.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore VR technology and learn about innovative approaches that could help children develop skills, improve learning and participate more fully in society.

The event will take place at the Panos Solomonides Municipal Cultural Centre in Limassol and is open to everyone, free of charge.

Children are welcome to attend regardless of whether they have been diagnosed with ADHD.

The association said the initiative formed part of its wider efforts to support families and promote greater awareness of tools and approaches that could benefit children with ADHD.