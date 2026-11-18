Limassol municipality and its social grocery made a call on Wednesday for food and essential items for their annual Christmas packages, aimed at supporting vulnerable families during the festive season.

The municipality is calling on organisations, schools, companies and community groups to take part by organising their own food collection campaigns.

Donations will be accepted until December 16 and should include pasta, pulses, tinned food, biscuits, cereals, cooking oil, sugar, flour, long-life milk, personal hygiene products, cleaning powder and baby food and nappies.

Adult nappies and wet wipes are also needed. Supermarket and butcher vouchers are welcome.

Anyone wishing to contribute can call 99 728871 for information on how to organise a collection.