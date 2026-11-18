The Paphos permanent criminal court sentenced a 50-year-old man to 17 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of his former wife, 41-year-old Petya Kratseva from Bulgaria, who was stabbed to death in a Paphos apartment in June 2024.

He was 48 at the time of the attack, which he survived after suffering stab wounds to the abdomen after Kratseva stabbed him in self-defence.

Police received a report at about 10.15am on June 14, 2024, of injured people at an apartment complex in Paphos, where both the man and Kratseva lived.

Both were taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where Kratseva was pronounced dead.

Examinations showed she had been stabbed in the abdomen and both arms. Kratseva was a permanent resident of Paphos, and had been separated from the man at the time of her death.