Manchester United prodigy JJ Gabriel has said he is leaving the club, with the 16-year-old expected to join Real Madrid. Gabriel announced the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

“Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a ten-year-old boy with big dreams. As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything,” Gabriel said in the video.

Real Madrid reached agreement with United this month to sign Gabriel, according to media reports. He is registered with United’s academy but Real intend to sign him in January

An exception in Fifa’s rules on the international transfer of players under 18 can allow European clubs to sign them to professional contracts if they have a European passport, which Gabriel qualifies for through both parents.

The teenager asked to leave United in September and has not trained with the Old Trafford club since.