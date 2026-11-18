Pornhub, whose operator is registered on the island, cannot be supervised by Cyprus’ digital services authority, with the regulator saying on Tuesday it has fined none of the adult platforms under its own remit.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, director of the radio and television authority (CRTA) Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou explained that Pornhub has been designated a ‘Very Large Online Platform’ (VLOP) under the EU’s digital services act, thus placing the site under the Commission’s competence.

A VLOP is classified as such by the EU when the platform reaches at least 45 million average monthly active users in the bloc.

Nicolaidou said the authority has written to adult platforms that do fall within its remit, asking for details of the age assurance systems they use.

It plans inspections to check that their age verification measures meet Article 28 of the act, which covers the protection of minors.

She clarified that the body will not tell platforms which system to adopt, and that CRTA’s role is to assess whether the systems they choose comply with the law and Commission guidelines.

Stripchat, based in Cyprus, was initially designated a VLOP but now due to a decline in active users, falls under the remit of the CRTA.

The authority said it is investigating a suspected breach of Article 28 covering the period after the platform lost that designation, but clarified that “no fine has been imposed yet since investigations are at an early stage”.

Asked whether the CRTA has enough staff to supervise some of the world’s largest adult platforms, Nicolaidou acknowledged the role of digital services coordinator was “particularly demanding” in Cyprus, where several adult content and gaming platforms are established.

She insisted it is “effectively fulfilling its role” but has requested more personnel.

Issue raised in European Parliament

Responsibility for Pornhub’s operator recently reached the European Parliament, when Irish MEP Cynthia Ni Mhurchu, asked the Commission to explain which duties fall to Cypriot authorities and which to Irish ones, as Aylo Freesites Ltd is based in Cyprus, while Aylo Billing Limited is based in Ireland.

On that question, Nicolaidou pointed to Article 56 of the act, under which the member state of a provider’s main establishment holds exclusive powers of supervision and enforcement, subject to exceptions.

“Identifying the competent state”, she said, “requires identifying the legal entity providing the service and its main establishment”.

Aylo Freesites Ltd, formerly known as MindGeek, the Cyprus-based company behind the site, is listed in a database run by the European Audiovisual Observatory as the provider of nine adult video services under Cypriot jurisdiction.

They include Pornhub, RedTube, YouPorn and Tube8, and the database names Ethical Capital Partners, as the ultimate owner.

Aylo Billing Limited in Ireland is a separate company and is not listed as the provider.

On March 26 the Commission said Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos had, on first examination, indeed breached the act.

It said the companies “did not diligently identify and assess the risks that their platforms pose to minors”.

Its main complaint was that users could enter by clicking a button to confirm they were over 18, which it said was not “an effective measure”.

Should the European Board for Digital Services back the findings, the Commission can order compliance and impose fines of up to 6 per cent of worldwide annual turnover.

In Britain, the regulator Ofcom opened an investigation on September 22 into whether age checks Pornhub introduced in May work properly, including tools supplied by outside firms.

Nicolaidou said the CRTA has “highly constructive cooperation” with Ofcom and follows the UK Online Safety Act closely, but that its own powers derive chiefly from Cyprus’ digital services act.