A suspect is being questioned in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman on Saturday night, the police said on Wednesday, though no further details were released.

The police had earlier said that they had been informed at around 11.30pm on Saturday that a woman, later identified as the 44-year-old, had been found at the intersection of Nicosia’s Grivas Digenis and Larnaca Avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that she had suffered what was described as “injuries to her neck and back”.

She was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery, and where she remains in a critical condition.

Further examinations in the area revealed bloodstains outside a nearby block of flats, with the pattern of the stains leading the police to one of the flats inside.

Inside, they found another woman, who was unconscious and had also suffered from what was described as “neck and head injuries”. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said that the flat was being used to “provide services”, taken to mean prostitution.