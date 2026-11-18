Temperatures are expected to reach 25C in Cyprus on Wednesday, November 18, with the island continuing to experience warmer-than-average weather for this time of year.

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures will climb to around 25C along most coastal areas, 24C inland and along the western and southwestern coasts, and 15C in the higher mountains.

Despite the relatively warm conditions, weak low pressure is temporarily affecting the region, bringing increased cloud cover and the possibility of isolated, brief showers later in the day.

Wednesday will begin mostly clear across much of the island, although increased low cloud is expected in western areas.

Winds will initially be light and variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, temporarily reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort along the southern and northern coasts.

The sea will be calm to slight, becoming temporarily slight in exposed areas during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with localised rain expected, particularly in western and southern areas.

Temperatures will fall to around 13C inland, 17C along the western and northern coasts, 15C along the southern and eastern coasts and 8C in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mainly southwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort along the coasts. The sea will be calm to slight in the east and slight elsewhere.

Thursday and Friday will see periods of increased cloud cover, with isolated, mostly light showers expected, particularly in western areas.

Saturday will be mostly clear, with some locally increased cloud.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly until Friday and remain largely unchanged on Saturday, continuing to remain above the seasonal average.