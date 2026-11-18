Here’s hoping that somehow the franchise bounces back

You’ve probably already heard the news: James Gunn and Peter Safran, the creative duo behind Warner Bros’ latest attempt to revive the DC Universe, are out and their 10-year plan has probably already been scrapped.

I wish I could say I’m surprised by this development. When the Ellison billionaire family put in a $111 billion bid to buy Warner Bros Discovery, a lot of people warned that the new mega-corporation would be detrimental to the creative output of the studios.

The new company, Skydance, was immediately $86 billion in debt, so naturally people were asking, ‘What will happen with the properties owned by the company?’

The Ellison family was adamant. It pledged to release 30 films per year and even increase that output going forward. When it came to the DC Universe, an initiative launched under the previous administration of Warner Bros, they assured people that everything would go ahead as planned and that the DC Universe was fine. Gunn even posted on social media welcoming the merger and the new company.

Two months after that, he is out of a job and the DC Universe is up in smoke. A billionaire who lied. Who knew?

It would be unfair, of course, to just blame everything on bean counting and corporate soullessness. It was always a tall order for the DC cinematic universe to follow the success of the Marvel one.

Right out of the gate, 2025’s Superman was both a critical and a commercial success. Sure, it didn’t rise to the heights of Marvel movies, accustomed to raking in billions, but an almost $700 million box-office run is hardly what one would consider a failure.

Not only that, it set the tone for the whole cinematic universe, one that under Gunn would be more playful, colourful and packed with heart. Supergirl, on the other hand, flopped and the body horror Clayface, while still being commercially successful, is nowhere near Marvel level of box-office.

Lanterns, the HBO show, again was a hit, introducing a new Green Lantern and setting the foundation for a great series. Ditto for Peacemaker with John Cena, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Gunn had a 10-year plan for the DC properties, but bosses were not happy. They didn’t like the creative direction, didn’t like that Gunn was putting emphasis on lesser-known heroes – instead of the powerhouses that are Batman and WonderWoman – and didn’t like that they were slow in sharing plans, slate details and footage.

The ‘focusing on lesser-known heroes’ argument is comical. As if Gunn didn’t take the Guardians of the Galaxy from a virtually unknown property to one of Marvel’s most successful franchises.

So, what happens now? Man of Tomorrow, the second Superman film, is currently in post-production and will go forward as planned, with Gunn still directing. Whether he will return for a third movie is anyone’s guess.

Peacemaker has yet to be renewed, while the future of Lanterns remains uncertain. The People v. Gorilla Grodd, a true-crime mockumentary starring Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd, has already wrapped production and is expected to premiere in 2027.

Other than that, it appears that much of Gunn and Safran’s ambitious slate is now hanging in the balance.

What will happen to the DC Universe now? The Ellison family gave the reins to former Marvel exec Jeremy Latcham.

Some reports said that Skydance is looking to sell, while others insist they are going for a soft reboot.

Whatever the case, though, I’m not going to invest any time, attention or money in DC projects. I’m sorry, but I’m done. Attention is the currency of the digital age and there are far better things to spend my limited time on.

I will not be watching any future Skydance series unless I know beforehand that they have committed to multiple seasons. It sucks for the studios, but this is on you.

As far as the DC Universe is concerned, individual movies without a shared universe seem the best way to move forward. I would love to see how the Gunn DC Universe would shape up, but alas, it is not meant to be. Here’s hoping that somehow the franchise bounces back. I will be cheering for it. From the sidelines.