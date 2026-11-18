Representative Robert Garcia, the likely next House oversight committee chair, sent letters on Wednesday to 12 of President Donald Trump’s top allies, former aides and family members, signaling planned investigations into alleged Trump family corruption, the Jeffrey Epstein files and the administration’s immigration crackdown.

Garcia is among the newly empowered Democrats who swept to power in this month’s midterm elections and who plan to use that oversight ability to, as Garcia said in a statement, “put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct and abuse.”

The letters, sent to Trump’s relatives, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, among others, lay the groundwork for Democrats’ top oversight priorities when they take committee gavels in the House and Senate in January.

Garcia, of California, asked letter recipients to preserve documents related to alleged conflicts of interest for Trump’s family and other governmental abuse. The letters are not evidence of illegal activity or wrongdoing, but they can portend investigations.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said in a statement that Trump is willing to work with anyone but added: “If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Several letters focused on the Trump administration’s release of the files related to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as the transfer of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison.

“Committee Democrats will not tolerate the Administration’s refusal to respond to our inquiries and, in the future, will not hesitate to compel information from individuals enabling the cover-up of Maxwell’s and Epstein’s crimes,” Garcia wrote to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall III and Tanisha Hall, warden of Federal Prison Camp Bryan.

Garcia also sent letters to Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, former Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, in a statement attributed to an unnamed spokesperson on X, said that Garcia’s “attempts to build a misleading narrative” about him “will be proven false at the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum.”

Garcia is not the only Democrat to publicly signal plans to investigate possible abuse and corruption in the White House and Trump family. Lawyers in the White House and Justice Department have previously told Democrats that they’re ready to fight back, requesting lawmakers preserve documents while warning of potential “significant legal consequences.”

White House Counsel Will Scharf further defended the administration in a letter to congressional Democrats on Wednesday. He wrote that the Trump administration is under no obligation to comply with their demands for documents and information, and that requests from ranking minority members lack the legal authority of formal congressional oversight.

Scharf also said requests made during the current Congress would not carry over when Democrats assume committee chairmanships in January. While saying the administration would work with incoming committee chairs, he warned that any future requests would face scrutiny over their legal authority and legislative purpose.

Trump has also ordered the Justice Department to probe whether Democratic lawmakers are “threatening” people, and Blanche has indicated the department was ready to battle.

Aaron Reitz, the top federal prosecutor in Houston, has sent several letters to Democratic lawmakers, including Garcia.

In his letter to Garcia, sent Monday, Reitz wrote that congressional investigations must serve a “legitimate legislative purpose” and alleged that Garcia’s plans do not. Legal experts and administration critics have questioned the viability of Reitz’s letters and suggested they are efforts to target political opponents. Garcia has not commented on Reitz’s letter.