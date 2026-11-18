A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to a further two years in prison for violating the election law and imposed a new political ban on him, local media reported.\n\n\n\nImamoglu was one of nine defendants sentenced to two years and one month in prison in a case concerning the opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) convention in November 2023, state broadcaster TRT Haber said\n\n\n\nCNN Turk and other media reported that the court imposed a political ban on Imamoglu, who before his arrest was seen as the main potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan\n\n\n\nThe defendants were accused of making improper inducements to encourage people to vote for Ozgur Ozel when the CHP elected him as leader at the 2023 congress. They denied the allegations\n\n\n\nCourts previously imposed political bans on Imamoglu in 2022 and 2025 and sentenced him to more than six years in prison. He is appealing against both of the earlier bans\n\n\n\nImamoglu was previously convicted in several other cases and went on trial in March in a sweeping corruption trial of more than 400 defendants linked to the Istanbul municipality. He denies the corruption charges, which carry prison sentences amounting to hundreds of years