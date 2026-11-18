Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson and illegal drug possession during nationwide police operations on Tuesday night, as officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas.

According to a police statement, officers stopped 399 vehicles and checked 479 occupants as part of the operation.

Traffic checks resulted in 238 reports for various offences, including 74 for speeding, while a further 10 suspected traffic offences are under investigation.

Police also carried out 120 alcohol tests, resulting in three drivers being reported for offences.

Two preliminary drug-driving tests were conducted, both returning positive results.

Seven vehicles were detained as part of the police investigations.

Officers also inspected 32 premises as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, although no offences were reported during those checks.