Two people were arrested for arson and illegal drug possession during nationwide overnight patrols targeting crime in urban areas, police said on Wednesday.

Officers stopped 399 vehicles and checked 479 people.

Traffic checks resulted in 238 complaints, including 74 for speeding, while 10 suspected traffic offences are under investigation.

Police also carried out 120 alcohol tests, reporting three drivers, while two preliminary drug tests returned positive results.

Seven vehicles were impounded during the operations.

Officers also inspected 32 premises as part of efforts to tackle crime, with no complaints recorded.