Two men, aged 25 and 20 years old, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman, and the attempted murder of another woman, in Nicosia, the police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an autopsy performed on the body of the 44-year-old found that her death was caused by an injury inflicted by a sharp object.

The police had earlier said that they had been informed at around 11.30pm on Saturday that a woman had been found at the intersection of Nicosia’s Grivas Digenis and Larnaca Avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that she had suffered what was described as “injuries to her neck and back”.

She was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery, and where she remains in a serious but stable condition. The police had said on Monday that she was at the time unfit to give a statement.

Further examinations in the area revealed bloodstains outside a nearby block of flats, with the pattern of the stains leading the police to one of the flats inside.

Inside, they found another woman, later identified as the 44-year-old, who was unconscious and had also suffered from what was described as “neck and head injuries”. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said that the flat was being used to “provide services”, taken to mean prostitution.