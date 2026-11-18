Following a positive year in 2026, Vladimiros Tziortzis is preparing for an even more productive season in 2027, with aspirations for greater achievements.

During a press conference at Mikel Coffee on Stavrou Avenue, Nicosia, he announced his continued participation in the NASCAR Euro Series Championship – a series recognised by the world governing body, the FIA.

This will be the fifth consecutive year for the Cypriot driver in the top category of the NASCAR Euro Series – which was renamed from “PRO” to “V8GP” starting last season – marking a total of seven participations in the European Championship.

“The results of this year’s racing season provide me with the opportunity to return to NASCAR Euro Series 2027”, said Tziortzis.

2026 Year in Review

Reflecting on the year that has just concluded, the Cypriot driver noted that he was satisfied with his performance and the results he achieved, setting the bar even higher for the upcoming season.

Last year, he piloted the Capital.com Ford Mustang V8 – bearing the number 6 on its doors – to 3rd place in the overall European Championship standings. He also secured 5th place in the overall OPEN category (out of 32 drivers) and 10th place in the V8GP (which featured 35 drivers). Among his top achievements were a pole position in France and two third-place finishes, in France and Italy.

“As you know, this year I competed in both categories, and we managed to secure 3rd place in the 2026 NASCAR European Championship- based on my results across both categories – among 35 drivers from around the world,” stated Tziortzis.

Official news concerning the team will be released jointly by the championship organisers and the team itself, during December. It will also be revealed then whether he will compete in both categories (V8GP and OPEN)

or exclusively in the championship’s premier class, the V8GP. “It will certainly depend on the support available” he said.

It should be noted that the official unveiling of the new NASCAR V8 for 2027—featuring the livery of its major sponsor—will also take place during January.

Tbilisi track added

The first race will take place in mid-April in Valencia, Spain, while the remaining events will be held in France, England, the Czech Republic, Italy,Belgium and following the addition of a new track in Tbilisi-Georgia, a few days ago.

In his speech, Vladimiros Tziortzis thanked all the companies that stand by him, making it possible for him to represent Cyprus abroad. He expressed his gratitude to his platinum sponsor, Capital.com, his sponsors ISX Financial, Paidby, and Cytavision,as well as all his supporters: the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Alco Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, ENCY Software, Televantos Used Trucks, Daytona Raceway, Serenity Boutique Houses, Sana Hiltonia, and Digital Printings.