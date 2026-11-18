A 20-year-old man arrested over the murder of a Vietnamese woman in Nicosia has reportedly confessed and pointed investigators to locations linked to the killing, as police questioned a second suspect aged 25 on Wednesday.

According to both Sigma and Phileleftheros, the younger suspect admitted his involvement during interrogation at the Nicosia criminal investigation department.

Both men are reportedly of Asian origin and are fellow nationals, with the 25-year-old suspected of being an accomplice.

Phileleftheros reported that the 20-year-old went to the flat in the Ayios Antonios area as a customer seeking “particular services”, after which a dispute over such services followed and escalated into the attack.

Police are said to be close to identifying the knife used, which had not been recovered as of today, after the confession.

Both men are due before a court on Thursday to seek a detention order.

The victim, a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman, was found dead inside the flat, and police were alerted to another 40-year-old injured woman at the junction of Grivas Digenis and Larnaca avenues near the apartment.

She had wounds to her neck and back and was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery.

She remains in a serious but stable condition under police guard, though she is still unfit to give a statement due to being heavily sedated.

Police followed a trail of bloodstains from outside a nearby block of flats to an apartment, where they found the 44-year-old unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered items suggesting the property operated as a brothel behind the front of a massage parlour.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said the dead woman had been residing in Cyprus illegally, while the survivor held a work permit but had no declared employer.

Nicosia CID is investigating the case as premeditated murder and attempted murder.