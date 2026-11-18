Your 13th salary is nearly here.

Christmas may have plans for it already.

But could putting some of that money towards your Cyprus home loan save you more in the long run?

If you’re thinking of paying off part of your mortgage early, the first question is what your bank would charge. For home loans taken out since May 2017, a bank cannot charge early-repayment compensation while your interest rate is variable, though directly related administration costs may apply. Older loans and fixed-rate periods can have different rules.

In this Money Doctor video, Professor Panayiotis C. Andreou explains how to ask your bank for the cost in writing – and why you should check whether an extra payment would lower your monthly instalment or shorten the life of your loan.

In the Money Doctor series, Professor of Finance Panayiotis C. Andreou tackles the financial questions, habits and decisions that affect everyday life in Cyprus.

Practical, accessible and without unnecessary jargon, Money Doctor is designed to help you understand your money – before an expensive mistake does it for you.

Dr Panayiotis C. Andreou, ‘The Money Doctor’, is Professor of Finance at the Cyprus University of Technology, President of the Financial Wellbeing Institute, and creator of the Money Doctor® financial education platform. He also serves on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee. His work focuses on financial literacy, financial wellbeing and the way knowledge, habits and behaviour shape everyday financial decisions. Through Money Doctor®, he aims to make evidence-informed financial knowledge accessible and practical, helping people better understand their money and make more informed decisions.

The Money Doctor series | Hosted within Cyprus Mail’s Financial Literacy initiative, which is supported by XM.