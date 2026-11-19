Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Paphos with my husband.

What did you have for breakfast?

Porridge with blueberries and walnuts.

Describe your perfect day.

Coffee in bed, a call with my daughter, a plan to execute and a good book.

Best book ever read?

I’m a prolific reader, so that’s genuinely a difficult question. The Temple of My Familiar by Alice Walker and The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. Both stayed with me long after I finished reading them.

Best childhood memory?

The long summer days, running wild and free with my brother and the other kids on our housing estate in East London. Endless games while my dad sat on the step with the neighbours, chatting as dusk turned to night.

What is always in your fridge?

A dry white wine – not consumed daily, I hasten to add!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Sting. I wouldn’t have called myself a big fan before his concert in Limassol. I went because I wanted the chance to see a legend perform in Cyprus, and he completely exceeded my expectations. I’m still basking in the memory of it.

What’s your spirit animal?

The wolf. It represents a balance between fierce determination and deep empathy. Wolves communicate clearly, understand boundaries and have a strong sense of connection.

Those qualities resonate with me, both personally and professionally – particularly courage, independence and a strong ethical foundation.

What are you most proud of?

Motherhood – and learning to let go of the child and meet the adult she has become, as equals, intellectually and emotionally. I’m still Mum, of course, but I’m ready to enjoy this next phase of motherhood.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

To Sir, with Love, starring Sidney Poitier – the scene at the end when he tears up the job offer and realises his work isn’t done. Growing up in the East End, being mixed race, and watching the film as a family with my dad gave it a particular resonance for me. I loved that, despite all the challenges, he chose to stay and teach.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My dad. “I’d play a song that would never, ever end…”

If you could time travel, when/where would you go?

Paris in the 1920s and 30s – Les Années folles, the Crazy Years. I’d love to experience the jazz and swing scene.

What is your greatest fear?

AI – or perhaps more accurately, the tension it represents. Its potential to help us answer some of humanity’s greatest questions is extraordinary, but so too is the potential existential risk. That combination of possibility and uncertainty fascinates and concerns me.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t be so intense about life. Hold on – and enjoy the ride.

Name the one thing that would stop you from dating someone.

Fundamentally opposing political values. Some things are difficult to overlook!

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

I’d tell the DJ to put a record on, grab those I love and “party like it’s 1999”!

Amanda is a professional coach specialising in Career Coaching, Young People’s Coaching and Life Coaching. Follow her on social media at www.momentumcoachingeurope.com