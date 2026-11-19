Akel on Thursday tabled at the House transport committee a bill which, if passed, will see out-of-court traffic fines issued pursuant to evidence gathered from traffic cameras cancelled if they are not served to the offender within 180 days of the offence’s commission.

The bill would also require all fines to be served within 180 days of the commission of any offence and would see penalty points added to motorists’ licences on the day of the commission of the offence, rather than the day of the fine’s payment, thereby meaning that the points will be removed from licences quicker.

After the day’s committee session, Akel MP Andreas Pasiourtides described the current camera system as “crooked” and said that it “creates injustices”.

He also described the transport ministry’s attitude towards the issue as “negative”, and said, “I do not know if this is because they cannot understand the purpose of our proposals, or if, at the end of the day, the purpose is to collect as much as possible from this twisted system”.

At present, motorists who do not pay fines within six months of their issuing are taken to court, and sources close to the matter have suggested to the Cyprus Mail that Akel’s plan may create more problems than it solves.

This, the sources said, is because at present, some motorists avoid being served the fine, meaning that under Akel’s plans, they would only have to avoid a fine for six months for it to be declared null and void.

Additionally, they said that while the police currently do not prioritise taking motorists to court over unpaid fines, they may be more proactive in future if fines have an expiry date, thus meaning that rather than making motorists’ lives more difficult should they commit a minor offence.

The sources also said that the government is currently working on a new initiative which will allow for fines to be both issued and paid digitally.