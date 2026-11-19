Singer and performer Vakia Stavrou has a special three-day musical event this November at ARTE Music Academy. A concert and a series of masterclasses dedicated to the art of world music and vocal performance is coming on November 20, 21 and 22.

The three-day project will begin with the concert Autumn Sonata of the World, taking place on Friday, November 20, at 8pm. Accompanied by guitarist Angelos Chaiteloglou, Vakia Stavrou will take audiences on a musical journey through the rich and diverse landscapes of world music, bringing together expressive interpretations and the distinctive colours of different musical traditions.

Alongside the concert, Stavrou will lead two days of masterclasses on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, from 2pm to 8pm. Titled Chansons du Monde / Songs of the World, the masterclasses will explore various aspects of vocal artistry, including expression, interpretation, vocal technique, accurate lyric delivery and stage presence.

The sessions welcome participants aged 14 and above, as they will offer singers and aspiring performers the opportunity to develop their artistic identity and gain valuable insight from an internationally recognised artist.

Autumn Sonata of the World

Concert with vocalist Vakia Stavrou and guitarist Angelos Chaiteloglou. November 20. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. 8pm. €20. www.ticketmaster.cy

Chansons du Monde / Songs of the World

Vocal and stage presence masterclasses by Vakia Stavrou. November 21-22. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. 2pm-8pm. €90. Tel: 22-676823. [email protected]