The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is pressing ahead with battery storage projects and the rollout of smart meters, as its new leadership seeks to improve the reliability of electricity supply and, ultimately, bring down costs for consumers.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on the sidelines of a meeting with journalists on Thursday, EAC chairman Loizos Loizou said the authority expected the grid operator’s battery storage facilities to be ready by next summer, while the EAC’s own storage project at Dhekelia was expected to follow in September.

A tendering process is also under way for a second, larger battery storage facility at Moni.

The chairman said expanding electricity storage was essential to addressing one of the country’s persistent energy problems, the loss of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems when production exceeds what the grid can absorb.

He acknowledged that the rapid expansion of solar power had not been accompanied by the necessary investment in battery storage.

“The mistake of the past was that we introduced photovoltaics without completing the cycle,” he said, explaining that storage was the missing element. “The cycle is completed with storage.”

Battery storage issue

He said that during periods of high solar production, particularly in spring and autumn when electricity demand is relatively low, the grid cannot absorb all the electricity generated, as a result, production has to be curtailed to maintain the stability of the system.

With sufficient battery capacity, the chairman explained, surplus electricity produced during the day could instead be stored and used during the evening, when solar generation falls and demand remains high.

The more storage capacity becomes available, the greater the benefit to the electricity network, he said.

He also sought to address complaints from households with photovoltaic systems whose production is periodically curtailed. While acknowledging the frustration this causes, he stressed that curtailments are imposed by the system operator to protect the network from instability.

The alternative, he suggested, would be to risk a wider disruption to electricity supply.

The chairman said the EAC was doing everything within its remit to move projects forward and was also pressing other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues.

Rolling out of smart meters

Loizou also told the Cyprus Mail that “the installation of smart meters is another priority for the authority”, adding that “the rollout was progressing well”.

Beyond replacing conventional meters, the technology is intended to give consumers a clearer picture of how and when they use electricity, he said. He stated that the longer-term objective is to introduce dynamic electricity pricing, allowing consumers to benefit financially by shifting some of their consumption away from periods of peak demand. He referred specifically to electricity use between 7pm and 9pm, when demand places additional pressure on the system.

Under a future pricing arrangement, households that reduce consumption during expensive peak periods could pay less for electricity.

He stressed, however, that the introduction of smart meters does not itself mean consumers will automatically face higher charges. Instead, the technology would allow electricity consumption to be recorded more accurately and eventually give households better information about their usage.

Earlier, addressing journalists at the EAC’s headquarters, Loizou said that despite the opening of the electricity market to competition, the authority remained committed to serving the entire population.

“Our aim is not to see prices rise,” he said, adding that the board’s ambition was to make electricity cheaper for consumers.

He acknowledged, however, that electricity prices were influenced by factors beyond the authority’s control.

“As far as it depends on our organisation, we will try to provide cheaper energy to our customers,” he said.

He also emphasised the EAC’s responsibility for maintaining the electricity distribution network and ensuring that all participants in the electricity market could operate safely.

Digital transformation

Loizou said the organisation was moving ahead with its digital transformation, insisting that modernisation would not mean the elimination of jobs. Instead, employees would be given the tools and training needed to work more efficiently, with technological improvements ultimately benefiting consumers.

The authority’s redesigned website, launched earlier this week, was presented as an early example of that approach. The new platform is intended to make it easier for consumers to pay bills and submit requests, while further digital services, including electronic application submissions, are planned.

EAC general manager Adonis Giasemides said the energy sector remained critically important to Cyprus, particularly amid international energy challenges.

He highlighted how the newly appointed board shared a common vision for modernisation, digital upgrading and the authority’s green transition, with the consumer remaining at the centre of their plans.

Warning by EAC union

Kyriakos Tafounas, president of EPOPAI, the EAC’s largest trade union, delivered a warning over the adequacy of electricity supply, calling on the government to take the concerns of the authority’s workforce seriously.

Describing the EAC as “the backbone of Cyprus’ energy sector”, Tafounas said the organisation possessed the expertise to provide solutions but needed political will to put them into practice.

“There are solutions,” he said. “What is needed is the willingness to implement them.”

He warned that employees remained concerned about electricity adequacy and questioned why a serious initiative had not been undertaken to address the issue.

Even a minute-long interruption to electricity supply, he added, could cause considerable disruption to consumers.