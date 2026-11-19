Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday stressed his position that at present, there are two peoples and two states on the island of Cyprus, as he defended his ministry’s budget to Turkey’s parliamentary budget committee.

“We emphasise at every opportunity the fact that there are two separate peoples, two separate democracies, and two separate states on the island, and we defend the Turkish Cypriots’ just cause on every platform,” he said.

He added that “for the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean to become a region of stability and prosperity, it is important that an understanding which takes into account all parties’ legitimate interests prevails”.

On this front, he made reference to his country’s relations with Greece, saying that “our fundamental goal in our relations with Greece is to progress with an understanding of good neighbourliness and cooperation”.

“We believe that this understanding is the most appropriate path for the common interests of both countries. However, we will continue our resolute stance against any steps which would jeopardise out national interests and our compatriots in western Thrace and the Dodecanese islands,” he said.

The latter remark comes with his ministry having lodged a protest last month against Greece’s appointing of new muftis in the towns of Komotini and Xanthi, with Turkey insisting that, as was set out in the 1913 Treaty of Athens, the muftis should be directly elected.

Greece’s position is that no such stipulation was made in the subsequent 1922 Treaty of Lausanne, and Athens as such appoints the muftis following consultations with a committee comprising members of both towns’ Turkish populations.

Fidan calls for end of ‘political motives’ in EU’s stance on Turkey

On the matter of Turkey’s relations with the European Union at large, Fidan said that with his country still officially an accession candidate, “our accession process should be based on objective criteria … independent of political motives and unilateral agendas”.

However, with accession negotiations now having been frozen for over a decade, he said that “in the coming period, our main priorities in the context of our relations with the EU will be the updating of the customs union [and] the inclusion of our country in the ‘Made in EU’ initiative”.

Sources close to the matter have informed the Cyprus Mail in recent weeks that the EU may make way for progress on both fronts should there be progress in efforts to bring about a resumption of negotiations in earnest on the Cyprus problem.

Fidan also said that he aims to “ensure that the EU’s security and defence mechanisms are complementary to Nato and that our country is included in them”, after his country missed out on access to the EU’s €150 billion Security Action for Europe (Safe) defence procurement instrument.

“We believe that if the European Union acts with a new strategic vision and demonstrates political will, a new era of cooperation based on common interests can begin in our relations,” he said.