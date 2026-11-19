Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, in January pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

His crimes have striking similarities to those of Dominique Pelicot, who admitted drugging his then-wife Gisele and inviting dozens of men to rape her, prompting a 2024 trial that horrified the world and spurred France to revamp its rape law.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said this year it had uncovered a “truly international network” of drug-facilitated rape and sexual assault, which it said was organised online and had members across the world.

Law enforcement officials from 10 countries, including the US, are now working on an operation to target “drug-facilitated sexual assaults”, and in June said they had identified 156 victims and offenders along with 274 investigative leads.

FIVE MEN CONVICTED OF CRIMES WITH YOUNG

Four other men who were accused of raping or sexually assaulting Joanne Young between 2016 and 2023 stood trial at Winchester Crown Court for offences allegedly committed with Philip Young and all of them were found guilty on Thursday.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was convicted of one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration and Richard Wilkins, 62, was convicted of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

Norman Macksoni, 48, was convicted of one count of rape and Mohammed Hassan, 38, was convicted of one count of sexual assault.

In defences echoing those of many of the 50 co-defendants of Dominique Pelicot who were convicted in France, they said they thought Joanne Young consented and that it was a shared fantasy with her then-husband.

A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously admitted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

All five, along with Philip Young, will be sentenced next month and Judge Pushpinder Saini said they faced a significant custodial sentence.