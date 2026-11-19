A Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday it had dealt with a missile threat launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Riyadh after a loud boom was heard in the Saudi capital amid escalating attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

An initial assessment showed debris had fallen and material damage had been reported, the coalition said, adding that the extent of the damage was still being determined.

Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency reported shortly afterwards without providing further details.

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, which borders Yemen.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or the Houthis.

The Saudi Civil Defense agency earlier warned residents of a potential danger in the capital, without providing details. It later said the danger had passed.

The boom was heard shortly after Saudi state news agency SPA reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had met US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh. The two discussed military relations and regional developments, SPA said.

Fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has intensified since the group captured strategic areas along Yemen’s Red Sea coast last month, advancing towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key global shipping route for Gulf oil producers on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed conflict between the two sides has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen.

The Houthis have since stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities amid the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, while Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Riyadh has been repeatedly hit, including a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Debris from an attempted strike also damaged a building in the capital that is owned by oil giant Saudi Aramco.