Kyrenia municipality announced on Thursday that it is constructing a digital map of the town, built from historical photographs and personal accounts, and has appealed to refugees to hand over any material they hold.

Visitors will be able to explore the town digitally and view material tied to its homes, churches, monuments and neighbourhoods, which the municipality describes it as “a precious journey into the history and collective memory” of Kyrenia.

The project is being developed by the municipality’s multimedia committee, in collaboration with the national library archives, the civil engineering department as well as the technological university (Tepak).

The project took first prize for best practices in digital heritage for local government authorities last year at the Panhellenic cultural heritage conference.

The municipality says the archive is incomplete and requires contributions from the public.

It has called on anyone from Kyrenia who has old photographs, or personal memories of the town to come forward, so that the archive can be enriched and refined.

“As long as our ancestral land remains under occupation, it is our duty to keep our history and identity alive,” it concluded.