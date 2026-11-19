Laikon Kafekopteion Public Ltd has paid its first dividend in 20 years, distributing 3.25 cents per share after the Laiko Group announced plans to resume payments following its reorganisation.

The group outlined those plans at its annual general meeting, where it announced the adoption of a dividend policy. The board said it would proceed with a distribution once the reorganisation was complete.

At the same meeting, the group pointed to its 2024 results as evidence of progress towards a goal it had set a decade earlier to restore sustained profitability. Turnover rose by 5.85 per cent from the previous year, while net profit after tax increased by 23.6 per cent.

Laikon said it posted the dividend cheques in late October to the addresses held on its shareholder register. Shareholders still waiting for their cheques can call 22 717100 or email [email protected] to confirm their details and arrange payment.

For future dividends, the company intends to pay shareholders exclusively by bank transfer. It has asked all shareholders to update their contact details and use the same form to nominate a bank account and authorise payments into it. The form was sent to shareholders and is also available on the company website.

Laikon also asked former LOEL Public Company Ltd shareholders who still need to update their details to contact the company so they can receive the Laikon shares due to them under the approved reorganisation plan.