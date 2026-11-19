A group of MEPs from the Europe of Sovereign Nations Group (ESN) said it was denied entry into the occupied north on Wednesday.

German MEP and far-right Afd party member Christine Anderson reported the incident in a post on X, saying the MEPs had been refused entry to the north for a visit.

“My message to Turkey is a clear a simple one: Turkey does not belong to Europe and it certainly does not belong in Europe! So get the hell out of Cyprus,” she wrote.

According to Anderson, the reason the MEPs were denied entry was that the authorities had not been informed in time to provide security for them.

“Apparently, even visits by Members of the European Parliament to the occupied territories are only possible under state supervision,” Anderson wrote.

The far-right ESN group was founded in July 2024 in Brussels and features 27 members from nine European Union member states that engage in a coalition to “defend the sovereignty of their peoples and to provide a clear counter-voice to the EU’s growing centralisation”.