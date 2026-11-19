A tradesman told the Nicosia criminal court on Thursday that he was paid €2,450 in cash for work at the Avakoum monastery, with no proper invoice, after the abbot then running the monastery allegedly said, “it would be a shame for the monastery to pay VAT”.

Five prosecution witnesses testified in regard to the monastery’s financial donations and payments.

The trial involves monks Nektarios and Porfyrios, who face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, and submitting fraudulent tax returns.

A donor said he gave €3,000 by cheque dated June 8, 2021, for the restoration of the tomb of Saint Avvakum, after which he claimed Nektarios “asked him to leave the payee blank”.

The cheque was later deposited in the personal bank account of Ioannis Georgiou, whom the witness identified as Nektarios.

“If I had known that they would end up in a personal account, I would not have made the donation,” he said, remarking that he felt “cheated”.

Defence lawyers said the €3,000 was a gift for the ordinations of Fathers Porphyrios and Avvakum, which the witness rejected.

They also noted that restoration began in August 2022, more than a year after the cheque, though the witness asserted that this did not change the purpose of the money.

On Monday, the court heard that a cement company made 32 deliveries between 2022 and 2024, mostly without invoices.

The company later issued summary invoices and was paid €101,000 and €9,000 in cash.

The defence said the witness himself proposed avoiding VAT, and noted there were no waybills.

The trial resumes on Friday 20 November at 11.30am.