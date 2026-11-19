An Israeli intelligence base in Cyprus is “certainly foreseeable”, according to Professor Michalis Stavrinos, a former diplomat who lectures in international politics at the European University Cyprus.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail on Thursday, following an article published in the Times of Israel calling for a Mossad-led centre in Nicosia, Stavrinos said that should the alleged Iranian plot uncovered in Greece be confirmed, “such a move by Israel would certainly make logistical sense”.

The article, by security analyst Jose Lev Alvarez, proposed a “Balkan counter-proxy fusion cell” staffed by liaison officers from Mossad, Cyprus’ KYP and Greece’s EYP.

It follows the disruption by Greek authorities of an alleged plan to assassinate Greek-Jewish businessman Avraam Minoas Moysis.

Iran’s embassy in Athens has rejected the reports as “completely unfounded”.

Stavrinos said a centre would demand an “active institutional response from both Cyprus and Israel, alongside a legal framework for sharing information”.

He argued that the proposal should be broadened and “not solely limited to Iran given the plethora of other mutual threats” facing the region.

Asked as to why Cyprus would suit such a base better than say mainland Greece, he pointed to the island’s proximity to Israel, which would make it “an ideal platform for projecting intelligence resources across the eastern Mediterranean and southern Europe”.

On whether such a base would provoke the Turkish military and Ankara’s intelligence service MIT (the organisation), Stavrinos acknowledged the concern was “certainly valid”.

He maintained, however, that Turkey “already utilising the occupied north for its own reconnaissance in the Levant, including Israel”, and cited the Turkish airfield at Lefkoniko airport, used for unmanned aerial vehicles, and to a planned naval base at Bogazi as assets.

Turkey has set up an air defence network described as part of a “Steel Dome”, operating from Kyrenia, while newly upgraded radar established on the Pentadaktylos range holds a reported 500-kilometre range.

Maritime surveillance is likewise expanding, as Turkey’s Transport Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, recently announced that stations at Karpasia, Livera and Ayios Theodoros will feed a central control facility being built in Famagusta, allowing round-the-clock monitoring of shipping.

Israel likewise has entrenched its own assets on the island, having delivered the Barak MX air defence systems, with a 3D radar range of up to 460 kilometres that covers much of southern Turkey’s airspace.

A second batch was reported to have arrived at Limassol port in September 2025, for deployment around the Andreas Papandreou air base near Paphos.

Turkish officials have protested, and Turkey has described the system as “far more dangerous” than the Russian S-300 which the Clerides government had previously attempted to acquire.

Israel Aerospace Industries also supplies Rafael’s Spike LR2 anti-tank missiles and Tavor rifles to the National Guard.

Cyprus received its first Israeli-built offshore patrol vessel in 2018, and a deal for a second vessel was signed last month.