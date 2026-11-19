Foreign nationals will only be able to renew their residency permits online from January, the government announced on Thursday.

The change was set out at a joint press conference by Migration Deputy Minister Nicholas Ioannides and Research Deputy Minister Nicodemos Damianou.

Applicants need a verified CY Login account and must use the gov.cy portal, while those acting through a representative need a formal authorisation.

The online service has been available since July, and applicants must still attend in person to provide signatures and biometric data.

The government is also in the process of creating a ‘return management information system’, to allow authorities to share information and track repatriations of third-country nationals in real time.

Damianou said the government was managing “the largest portfolio of digitalisation projects in history”, with more than 200 digital services having been introduced in two years, used over 370,000 times in the past year.