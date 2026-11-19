Star Bulk Carriers raised its quarterly dividend to $1 a share, its highest in four years, after higher dry bulk freight rates lifted third-quarter net profit more than sevenfold to $141.9 million.

Two of the Athens-based shipowner’s Newcastlemax bulk carriers, Star Virgo and Star Libra, fly the Cyprus flag. In its September 2026 listing prospectus, Star Bulk named six vessels, including Star Virgo, under the technical management of Star Bulk Shipmanagement Company (Cyprus) Limited. The Limassol firm continued to manage ships for the group after Star Bulk sold it in December 2024.

Star Bulk’s quarterly profit rose from $18.5 million a year earlier, while basic earnings per share increased to $1.27 from 16 cents. Higher charter rates drove voyage revenue up 39 per cent to $366.9 million from $263.9 million.

The company earned more from a smaller fleet. Its average daily time charter equivalent rate, a measure of net revenue per vessel, rose 48 per cent to $24,616 from $16,634, while its fleet averaged 134.8 vessels, down from 141.4 a year earlier.

The smaller fleet also helped bring vessel operating costs down to $65.3 million from $67.8 million. Dry-docking costs fell to $17.1 million from $28.1 million as nine vessels completed scheduled work, compared with 14 a year earlier.

General and administrative expenses fell to $18 million from $19.7 million, while lower average borrowing and interest rates brought finance costs down to $12.5 million from $17.7 million. Star Bulk also booked a $4.1 million gain on ship sales, compared with a $5.3 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly EBITDA rose to $192.6 million from $73.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $194.5 million from $86.8 million. Net cash from operating activities rose to $161 million from $91.8 million.

Over the first nine months, net profit reached $345.4 million, up from $19 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 35.5 per cent to just over $1 billion, while operating cash flow more than doubled to $423.3 million from $194.8 million. EBITDA rose to $497.2 million from $187.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $493 million from $204.7 million.

At the end of September, cash, cash equivalents and current restricted cash stood at $615.2 million, up from $500.3 million at the end of 2025. Total assets rose to $3.90 billion from $3.81 billion, while shareholders’ equity increased to $2.68 billion from $2.45 billion.

Chief executive Petros Pappas put cash at $766 million as of November 18, against total debt of $1.041 billion, leaving net debt of $275 million. He put net leverage at 6 per cent of total asset value and 26 per cent of the fleet’s demolition value, saying the balance sheet gave Star Bulk room to “act decisively and scale up” when opportunities arose.

Pappas said the board had raised the dividend from 90 cents in the previous quarter in line with “our full payout policy”. Once the December dividend is paid, Star Bulk will have returned more than $2.27 billion to shareholders since 2021, he said, including $1.68 billion in dividends and $590 million in share buybacks. He put that at about 70 per cent of the company’s market capitalisation at the time of the results.

The dividend is Star Bulk’s 23rd consecutive quarterly payout and is due on December 11 to shareholders on the register on December 1. The expected ex-dividend date is November 30 for shares held through Euronext Securities Athens and December 1 on Nasdaq.

The payout follows Star Bulk’s September listing on Euronext Athens, alongside its existing Nasdaq listing. The company raised €107.8 million ($124.4 million) before expenses by offering 4.4 million shares at €24.50 each. AXIA Ventures Group, which is incorporated in Cyprus, acted as lead adviser through its Athens branch and shared the bookrunning role with the National Bank of Greece. Trading in Athens began on September 16.

Pappas said the listing gave Star Bulk access to European capital markets, broadened its shareholder base to include European and euro-based investors, and extended trading in its shares across European and US market hours. A filing after the listing showed that Cyprus-incorporated Famatown Finance, the largest shareholder identified in the prospectus, held 13.57 million shares, representing 11.69 per cent of Star Bulk’s voting rights as of September 15.

Star Bulk also completed its eight-vessel Kamsarmax newbuilding programme in November. It took delivery of Star Bella and Star Kyra in August, followed by Star Argyro, Star Irini and Star Aline in October and November.

The company raised about $31.9 million after commissions from the sales of Pendulum and Star Eva during the third quarter. In a separate deal on October 9, Hermes World Maritime paid about $24.6 million for a 35 per cent stake in the companies that own Star Ellie and Star Bella. Star Bulk will continue to manage both ships commercially and technically, and Pappas said it would “explore opportunities to grow our partnership further”.

Looking to the end of the year, Pappas said Star Bulk was “constructive on the dry bulk market”, citing growth in tonne-miles, a measure of cargo volume and distance travelled, alongside port congestion, disruptions to trade routes and favourable seasonal conditions.