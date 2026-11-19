A 57-year-old man was remanded for five days on Thursday in connection with two vehicle arson cases in Larnaca, police said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday under an outstanding arrest warrant and appeared before Larnaca district court, which ordered his detention to facilitate investigations.

The cases concern two vehicle arson incidents on November 1 and 12.

Two other men, aged 44 and 55, have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The 55-year-old was arrested on November 14 and remanded for five days.

The 44-year-old, a foreign national, appeared before Larnaca District Court on Wednesday and was remanded for six days.

Larnaca police’s criminal investigation department is continuing its enquiries.