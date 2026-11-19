US President Donald Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock ​in September, weeks before reports surfaced of CEO Jensen Huang’s ties to an alleged Chinese spy, according to Trump’s latest financial disclosure released on Thursday.

US lawmakers have been asking questions about Trump’s knowledge of Huang’s personal life, and the president has said he “was amazed” by the allegations against Huang, who is among the president’s closest allies in Silicon Valley.

Trump administration officials are currently weighing policies ⁠that could shape Nvidia’s future, including rules governing exports of ​its advanced chips. Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny after news reports surfaced that Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman accused of spying for Beijing. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is a spy.

The Nvidia ⁠trades were among hundreds the president made in September, according to the disclosure signed ​by Trump on November 1 and made ​public by the US Office of Government Ethics ⁠on Thursday. In August, Trump bought as much as $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold as much as $1 million worth, Reuters previously reported.

Trump also bought as much as $315,000 in SpaceX SPCX.O stock in September, according to the same disclosure. SpaceX is a US ​military contractor run by Trump’s former adviser Elon Musk. The company has billions of dollars’ worth of contracts with the US government, and its fortunes are often tied to approvals from federal agencies. Trump has traded SpaceX stock over the course of his second term as president, including in June and July 2026.

Reuters could not immediately determine the precise amount of Trump’s trades because federal officials use ranges to declare the value of their assets on their financial disclosure forms.

TRUMP’S PORTFOLIO MANAGED SEPARATELY: WHITE HOUSE

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president’s portfolio and replicate “recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000.”

“Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold,” Ingle said.

Nvidia is the world’s leading maker of advanced AI chips, widely used to develop cutting-edge AI systems. The US has for years sought to limit China’s access to Nvidia’s most advanced chips, driven by concerns that China could use them to build weapons or superior AI tools.

Nvidia executives, including Huang, have argued for broader access to China. Chinese companies and researchers have also repeatedly found ways around the US export restrictions.

On Monday, the Trump administration said it would further limit China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies such as ​Nvidia by restricting shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed in 2025 on Huang’s relationship with the woman and on intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government, ​and that he chose not to act on ​the findings. Questioned about the New York Times reporting, Trump said he “was amazed” by the allegations against Huang.