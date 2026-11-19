Excluding Turkey from ‘Made in Europe’ rules would harm rather than protect the European automotive industry, trade minister Ömer Bolat said on Thursday, as Turkish companies battle for access to future EU incentives.

The European Union is developing a package of industrial measures designed to boost competitiveness and shield local industry from low-cost imports, including Chinese-made cars that are gaining in popularity as the region shifts to EVs.

Turkey, the EU’s third-largest vehicle export market and an important production location for automakers such as Ford F.N, risks being left out in the cold, with France and Germany pursuing a “Made in Europe” definition that includes the 27 EU member states and extends special status to Britain.

“A scenario that leaves Turkey outside the Made in EU framework would mean fewer new investments in Turkey, a shrinking market for European suppliers and vehicle makers, and the gradual erosion of the integrated value chains developed over the past three decades,” Bolat said at an industry event in Berlin.

He urged the EU to recognise Turkey’s “unique position” as a trade partner, including its long-standing customs union with the bloc.

Zeki Şafak Ozan, a board member for Turkey’s OIB automotive exporters’ association, said the goal was to conclude EU talks by the end of the year but this seemed unrealistic, pointing instead to early next year.

“We knock on almost every door that we can,” Yakup Birinci, head of Turkish auto supplier association TAYSAD, told Reuters.