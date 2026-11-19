Police named the woman killed in a Nicosia flat as Thi Thuong Pham, 41, from Vietnam, as two men aged 20 and 25 were placed in eight-day detention on Thursday on suspicion of both murder and attempted murder.

Police said the identity of the second 44-year-old woman, who is in a serious condition in Nicosia general hospital, is still being established.

The men, both Pakistani nationals, were arrested on Wednesday by Nicosia CID officers based on evidence gathered during the investigation.

Police said the case began on the evening of November 14, when a patrol car spotted an injured woman in a Nicosia street; officers then found a second woman dead in a flat nearby with multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The 20-year-old confessed that he had searched online for sex and exchanged messages with an unknown escort.

They arranged to meet on the evening of November 14, and she sent him the location of a flat in Aglandjia.

Upon arriving at the apartment, which was operating behind the front of a massage parlour, the 41-year-old victim took the suspect to a private room while the 44-year-old waited in the living room.

He told police an “intense” argument unfolded in the bedroom over the services he received and the money he paid.

The altercation turned physical, whereupon he claims to have run to the kitchen, taken a knife from the sink and stabbed the woman in the neck.

He said the second 44-year-old woman attempted to disarm him, and he pushed her onto the sofa and stabbed her three times.

He then returned to the bedroom and stabbed the first woman in the chest and neck repeatedly “until she stopped screaming”.

The suspect said he saw the second woman leaving the flat and chased her down the stairs, telling police he dragged her by the hair and stabbed her again in the stairwell.

He then washed his hands and face in the flat and walked home with the knife.

He claims to have thrown away the knife and his clothes, but left behind his hat in the apartment, an item of clothing that proved crucial to locating him from CCTV footage.

The 44-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition having undergone surgery to treat her wounds, and is too heavily sedated at present to provide a statement.

The 25-year-old is accused of being an accomplice, as police say he gave his personal bus card to the 20-year-old, who used it on the night of the murder.

The 25-year-old told investigators the 20-year-old was the person who used the card, and he denies any involvement.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.