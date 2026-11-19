November 19-22 is a packed weekend with the arrival of Cyprus’ Christmas Villages, mushroom festivals, plays in English and more!

Theatre

A Scottish comedy that thrived at Edinburgh Festival Fringe premieres in Cyprus this week. Writer Kathleen Ruddy presents her play The Cut of Her Jib at three cities this month, starting with Limassol on November 20 at the Vinegar Factory. Touching on marriage, midlife rage and womanhood, the play brings dark humour and real-life topics to the stage of ARTos House in Nicosia as well, with shows on November 21 and 22. A Paphos show will follow next week. All are in English.

A theatrical production that just premiered in Nicosia is Frost/Nixon at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation continues its performances in Greek. Actor Giorgos Anayiotos plays British television presenter David Frost as he interviews former US President Richard Nixon, played by Varnavas Kyrazis. The story is set in 1977, a few years after the Watergate scandal broke out and the American president resigned. Catch it every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Mushroom Festival in Spilia

Festivals

This weekend has two special festivals on its agenda. The 5th Limassol International Book Fair takes over the Lanitis Carob Mills again with a rich programme that spans a book market, public talks, workshops and industry meetings.

Saturday and Sunday will also welcome the 8th Spilia Mushroom Festival, and it is bound to be a big one as local mushrooms are having a thriving season this year. Mushroom recipes, fresh produce from collectors and farmers, live entertainment, a market and activities will fill Spilia village.

Music

Τhe live music performances begin οn Friday, November 20 as vocalist Vakia Stavrou presents the Autumn Sonata of the World concert at ARTE Music Academy, accompanied by Angelos Chaiteloglou on guitar. She will also hold a masterclass for participants aged 14 and above to practice vocal abilities, stage presence and more.

On Saturday, the 13th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase presents a pre-event ahead of its latest edition in early December. Instead of its usual base, the Rialto Theatre, this event takes place at Lemba Cultural Village and features the Soulful Groove Collective for a colourful live music performance.

Tuneful melodies will reach Lefkara village as well with Agora Hotel hosting the Chara Miller Trio on November 21. Musicians will bring live jazz and swing notes to accompany the dining experience. Meanwhile in Paphos, Technopolis 20 welcomes a performance this Sunday which marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned Spanish composer Manuel de Falla. On stage, guitarist Timotheos Stylianides will present a special recital dedicated to him.

Markets

Big, small, one-day and month-long markets begin this weekend, starting with Limassol Christmas Land, which opens at the Old Port this Friday, November 20 and will continue until January 17. A fun park with carousel rides, a Ferris wheel, Christmas stands and much more will bring the Christmas spirit to Limassol. The official opening ceremony will take place next week, with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a performance by singer Marseaux.

On Sunday, Bibliocosmos hosts its annual Children’s Christmas book fair in Paphos, at Almyra Hotel. Visitors of all ages will be able to browse a wide selection of English-language children’s books, from Christmas fairy tales to fiction, activity books and beyond.

In Oroklini, Restolake Restaurant hosts the Handmade and Homemade Market this Sunday between 10am and 2pm, welcoming local vendors with handmade creations and homemade treats. Open to families and pets, the event will also feature bouncy castles and free messy play activities for children.

Also happening this weekend is the Mall of Cyprus Christmas Market, which kicks off on November 21 and continues until December 22. Christmas houses, a fun park, crafts and music will unfold, and the official opening celebration on November 22 will welcome performer Marseaux on stage at 5pm and the lighting of the Christmas tree.

For a break from festive eventd, the Grand Antiques & Vintage Market will unite vintage collectors and collectable enthusiasts this November 21 at the New Strovolos Town Hall in Nicosia from 10am to 5pm.

Yet the highlight of this weekend is perhaps the opening of the Cyprus Christmas Villages, an initiative run by the deputy tourism ministry. Colourful opening ceremonies with live music will happen at the villages of Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Ayios Fotios as their season runs from November 21 to January 6, filling the winter months with activities for all in rural Cyprus.

The Cut of Her Jib

Scottish dark comedy from multi-award-winning comedy writer Kathleen Ruddy. Presented by Rubber Ear Productions. November 20 & 27. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. November 21-22. ARTos House, Nicosia. November 28. Annabelle Hotel, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. Tickets via SoldOut and participating Stephanis stores

Frost/Nixon

Peter Morgan’s play presented at the New Stage of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Directed by Andreas Araouzos. Every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cyprus Theatre Organisation, Nicosia. 8pm (6pm on Sundays). In Greek. Tel: 7777-2717. www.thoc.org.cy

5th Limassol International Book Fair Conference

Annual book fair, exhibition and conference on all things books and publishing. November 20-22. Lanitis Carob Mills, Limassol. www.limassolbookfair.com

8th Spilia Mushroom Festival

Mushroom festival with market, live entertainment and activities for all. November 21-22. Spilia village. 11am-7pm

Autumn Sonata of the World

Concert with vocalist Vakia Stavrou and guitarist Angelos Chaiteloglou. November 20. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. 8pm. €20. www.ticketmaster.cy

Chansons du Monde / Songs of the World

Vocal and stage presence masterclasses by Vakia Stavrou. November 21-22. ARTE Music Academy, Nicosia. 2pm-8pm. €90. Tel: 22-676823. [email protected]

Soulful Groove Collective

Live performance by local ensemble. A pre-event of the 13th Cyprus Jazz & World Music Showcase. November 21. Lemba Cultural Village, Paphos. 8pm. €8. www.rialto.com.cy

Chara Miller Trio

Live jazz and swing. November 21. Agora Hotel, Lefkara village. 7.30pm-10.30pm. €10

En Torno a Falla

Recital by guitarist Timotheos Stylianides to celebrate150th anniversary of the birth of renowned Spanish composer Manuel de Falla. November 22. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com

Limassol Christmas Land

Fun park, Ferris wheel, markets, and performances. November 20-January 17. Old Port Limassol. Tel: 23-724744. www.facebook.com/christmaslandcy

Grand Antiques & Vintage Market

Vintage market with all sorts of collectibles. November 21. New Strovolos Town Hall, Nicosia. 10am-5pm

Bibliocosmos – Children’s Christmas Book Fair

English-language book fair with children’s books. November 22. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. 10am-5pm

Mall of Cyprus Christmas Market

Christmas market, fun park and activities. November 22-December 20. Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. www.mallofcyprus.com

Handmade and Homemade Market

Local pet-friendly market with activities for families. November 22. Restolake Restaurant, Oroklini. 10am-2pm

Cyprus Christmas Villages

Christmas village season with workshops, events, performances and more. Agros, Deryneia, Fikardou, Kakopetria, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Lofou and Statos-Agios Fotios. November 21 – January 6. www.visitcyprus.com/christmas-villages