‘Tis almost Christmas time and now that the weather has finally turned a little colder, it feels easier to get into the spirit of the season. The last weeks of the year will be packed with festive bazaars and markets, one of which will be in the heart of the capital city.

Handmade in Cyprus brings the magic of a traditional European-style Christmas market back to Eleftheria Square for a second year. Following the success of last year, Handmade in Cyprus, in collaboration with Nicosia Municipality, hosts the Nicosia Christmas Market from November 28 to December 27.

Across the festive season, the heart of the capital will be transformed into a Christmas Village, bringing the charm, atmosphere and traditions of a classic European Christmas market to Nicosia, with a distinctly local and handmade identity.

As Cyprus’ first online marketplace for locally handmade products and an experienced market organiser, Handmade in Cyprus will curate and operate the market, bringing together talented makers, artists and creators from across the island. This year’s market will feature more than 200 local handmade artists throughout the season, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship and diversity of Cyprus’ handmade community.

More than 45 artists will take part each day with daily rotations allowing visitors to discover new makers, creations and unique products with every visit. The market will also feature festive food, drinks and desserts with Christmas treats and beyond. Burger Shop will be the main food vendor, and Oenou Yi Winery will run the bar, serving mulled wine, its locally produced wine collection and commandaria.

Plus, free arts and crafts for children will run offering a chance for young visitors to get creative and enjoy hands-on festive experiences, while a festive entertainment programme organised by the municipality will run, connecting the market with the wider city’s festive celebrations.

With a rich agenda that is set to unfold across the busiest time of the year, the market aims to support local creators by giving them valuable exposure and the opportunity to present their work to large crowds, while also encouraging the public to shop local this Christmas, choose meaningful, handcrafted gifts over mass-produced alternatives and directly support the people behind them.

Nicosia Christmas Market by Handmade in Cyprus

Annual Christmas market with over 200 vendors, frees arts and crafts for children, entertainment, food and drink stalls. By Handmade in Cyprus in collaboration with the Municipality of Nicosia. November 28-December 27. November 27-28, December 12-13,19-20, 24, 27. 11am-8pm. December 21-23: 5pm-9pm. www.facebook.com/Handmadein.cy