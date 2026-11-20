The opportunities for Cypriot businesses to leverage the country’s national High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence facility, Aphroditi, were highlighted at an Open Day held today, organised by the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA), The Cyprus Institute and DiGiNN, the European Digital Innovation Hub of Cyprus.

The event, organised specifically for CITEA members and hosted at The Cyprus Institute, aimed to demonstrate how Cypriot companies can leverage advanced computing resources to develop, train and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

Commenting on the event, CITEA president George Malekkos said, “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and advanced digital infrastructure has become an increasingly important factor in business competitiveness”.

“However, for Cypriot companies to fully benefit from these technologies, they need access not only to knowledge and expertise, but also to the appropriate infrastructure and tools,” he added.

During the event, participants were introduced to the infrastructure and technological capabilities of Aphroditi, as well as the process of accessing the facility through DiGiNN.

Particular emphasis was placed on the opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access these resources free of charge, enabling them to benefit from advanced computing infrastructure without the significant investment required to develop and maintain their own facilities.

On that point, Malekkos added, “Aphroditi represents an important national infrastructure, while the opportunity for SMEs to access its resources free of charge through DiGiNN creates new prospects for developing innovative solutions in Cyprus.”

To show how businesses could put those resources to work, the programme also featured practical use cases and AI workflows, demonstrating how businesses can get started with developing and testing AI solutions using Aphroditi.

In addition, participants were introduced to European AI infrastructure initiatives, including AI Factories and other EU resources that can support innovation and digital transformation.

Alongside the demonstrations, a key part of the event was a roundtable discussion focusing on the needs of local industry and the potential development of new services tailored to the requirements of Cypriot businesses. The programme concluded with a Q&A session and a guided tour of the Aphroditi facility.

More broadly, this initiative forms part of CITEA’s efforts to strengthen the digital capabilities and competitiveness of Cypriot businesses, while promoting collaboration between the business, research and academic communities.

“Through CITEA’s collaboration with The Cyprus Institute and DiGiNN, we aim to bring the research community and the business sector closer together, ensuring that these capabilities translate into practical applications and tangible business value,” Malekkos said.

Through initiatives such as this, CITEA continues to create opportunities for its members to gain insights, build connections and engage with technological developments and available infrastructure at both national and European levels.

Referring to the Open Day, Malekkos added, “Today’s event represents a meaningful step in this direction and highlights the importance of cooperation among the different stakeholders of Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem.”