Employment agencies call for smoother foreign worker procedures

A decision to scrap the four-year employment limit for third-country nationals working in Cyprus’ general employment sector has been welcomed by a federation representing private employment agencies, arguing that the change will help businesses retain experienced staff and address labour shortages.

Following a recent meeting to discuss key matters, the Cyprus Federation of Private Employment Agencies, which is affiliated with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), said the decision by the ministerial committee removed an unnecessary obstacle to the continued employment of foreign workers.

Under the previous arrangement, third-country nationals who reached the maximum four-year employment period needed special approval to renew their residence and work permits.

The additional approval requirement has now been abolished, making it easier for employers to retain workers in occupations including kitchen assistants, carers, waiters, bakery workers and cheese-making staff.

The federation said the change would help tackle labour shortages while allowing businesses to retain employees who already had experience and had received job-specific training.

It argued that reducing the need to replace workers would also limit the costs, administrative burden and delays associated with recruiting and training new staff.

Federation president Iacovos Pembedjian said removing the restriction had been a longstanding request from the organisation and reflected the actual needs of the labour market.

“This is an important step towards employment stability, the retention of expertise and the strengthening of productivity and competitiveness among Cypriot businesses,” he said.

Pembedjian added that the federation had traditionally worked not only to defend the professional interests of its members but also to address the wider needs of employers and the Cypriot economy.

He said the organisation sought to “contribute to the development of a practical, fair and effective employment policy that took account of businesses’ needs, the proper functioning of the labour market and the creation of a stable and sustainable working environment”.

What is more, the federation welcomed the government’s decision and said it would continue working with state authorities and relevant departments, submitting proposals aimed at improving and simplifying procedures for employing foreign workers.

It also stressed the importance of “ensuring that the public sector’s digital transformation was implemented properly”, with “sound planning, workable procedures and the adoption of best practices”.

“Digital reforms should make it easier for employment professionals and businesses to carry out their work, improve the quality of public services and help the labour market operate more efficiently,” it stated.

The federation’s comments follow a nationwide expanded meeting held on November 12, attended by more than 120 professionals from the private employment agency sector.

The meeting, organised by the federation, focused on problems arising from the introduction of a digital platform for submitting applications, staffing shortages in the relevant state departments and the need for stronger supervision of the system.

Participants discussed the new application procedures, the changes brought about by digitisation and the practical difficulties facing professionals using the platform.

They also raised concerns about understaffing in government services, arguing that delays in processing applications were affecting the operations and productivity of businesses in the sector.

The federation acknowledged the daily efforts made by existing public-sector staff to serve applicants but said the available personnel were insufficient to meet demand.

A further concern was the need for effective oversight and monitoring of the digital platform to ensure that applications were submitted only by authorised individuals and licensed professionals in the sector.

The federation said this was “necessary to prevent exploitation and unfair competition”.

Finally, it stated that it would “take the concerns and proposals raised at the meeting to the relevant state departments“, continuing its efforts to resolve problems affecting the industry and improve the services available to businesses.