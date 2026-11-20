Cooperation between Cyprus and Greece in the health sector is essential to addressing shared challenges and improving healthcare services, House Speaker Annita Demetriou and Greek Deputy Health Minister Marios Themistocleous said on Friday.

The two officials met at the House of Representatives during Themistocleous’ visit to Cyprus for the Intergovernmental Summit.

Demetriou stressed the importance of joint action in tackling challenges facing both countries, saying regular exchanges of views and expertise benefited Cyprus and Greece.

Themistocleous described agreements signed between the two countries’ health ministries as particularly important, saying cooperation had moved beyond formal commitments to deliver tangible results.

He pointed to the treatment of Cypriot transplant patients in Greek hospitals, as well as the exchange of expertise and technical knowledge between the two countries.

“Our cooperation with the Cypriot health ministry is excellent and delivers results,” he said.

The Greek deputy minister also expressed pride in visiting Cyprus, referring to his Cypriot roots.

Demetriou praised his work and initiatives and wished him continued success.