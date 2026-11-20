Estonia will close its border crossings with Russia for at least six months from December 1 on security grounds, the Baltic country’s government said on Friday.

Estonia this week said it would close all border crossing points with Russia from next month following a suspected arson attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow, but did not specify how long the closure would last.

“The decision is a response to Russia’s ongoing hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries,” the government said in a statement.

“In Estonia, defence industry companies have been attacked twice this year, and according to the Estonian Internal Security Service, in both cases the commissioners of the acts were Russian special services,” it added.

Moscow has regularly denied accusations by European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations.

Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state and a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has five crossing points where travellers can enter or leave Russia, according to the government.