Frederick University and the Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing the framework for cooperation in education, research, innovation, skills development, and strengthening links between academia and industry.

The Memorandum was signed by Frederick University Rector, Professor George Demosthenous, and CITEA Board President, Mr George Malekkos. CITEA Manager, Ms Matina Zisiadou, attended the signing ceremony, while representing Frederick University were also the Vice-Rector for Development, Internationalisation and Strategic Partnerships, Professor Andreas Poullikkas; Director of the Research and Interconnection Service, Mr Alexis Onoufriou; Associate Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Informatics, Dr Andreas Constantinides; and Senior Project Officer at the MDL Laboratory, Ms Yiota Kyriakou.

“This memorandum marks an important step towards strengthening cooperation between Frederick University and CITEA. Our aim is to harness the significant opportunities this partnership creates by developing joint initiatives in education, research and innovation, delivering tangible benefits to both the academic community and Cyprus’s Information Technology sector,” said the Rector of Frederick University.

“Connecting higher education with industry is a fundamental prerequisite for developing a strong and competitive technology ecosystem in Cyprus. Through our cooperation with Frederick University, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for exchanging knowledge and expertise, strengthen the development of skills that respond to the actual needs of the market, and promote innovation. Of particular importance is connecting students and recent graduates with the business environment, ensuring they are better prepared for the demands and opportunities of the Information Technology sector. We believe this partnership can deliver mutual benefits and make a meaningful contribution to the further development of Cyprus’s technology sector,” noted CITEA Board President, Mr George Malekkos.

The Memorandum provides for the joint participation of the two organisations in research and innovation projects, as well as in national, European and international funding programmes. It also includes the organisation of events, conferences and workshops focusing on digital innovation and the development of digital skills.

As part of this collaboration, Frederick Training and Certification Centre (EKEK) will work with CITEA to identify the training needs of its member companies and design and deliver specialised vocational education and training programmes. The signing of the Memorandum creates valuable opportunities for the entire Frederick University community, as well as for CITEA members. Furthermore, it lays the foundations for a partnership with a broader impact, contributing to the strengthening of Cyprus’s Information Technology sector and promoting the use of technology for the benefit of society.